At least one person injured after SUV violently crashes into SEPTA bus, other vehicles in Haverford

At least one person was injured Tuesday night when an SUV violently crashed into several vehicles, including a SEPTA bus, in Haverford Township, a transit agency spokesperson said.

The crash occurred around 7 p.m. on West Chester Pike at Eagle Road.

SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch said the dark-colored SUV hit the bus and a tractor-trailer, and at least one other car. The bus driver was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Photos posted on social media showed the SUV wedged between the bus and tractor-trailer, with the SUV positioned vertically with its front pointing to the pavement.

Pete Burke, 50, of Glen Olden, had just picked up his son, Evan, 15, and was driving when he noticed people running and then saw the crash aftermath.

“I’ve never seen an accident like that before,” he said.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was transported from the scene by paramedics, Burke said.

A total of four people were injured, according to 6ABC and CBS3. Police at the scene told the TV stations that the SUV veered into opposing traffic and at least four vehicle were involved.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.