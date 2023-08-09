Driver of SUV that violently crashed into SEPTA bus, other vehicles in Havertown, was having diabetic emergency, police say

The driver of an SUV that violently crashed Tuesday into a SEPTA bus and several other vehicles in Havertown was experiencing a diabetic emergency, police said Wednesday.

Four people, including the driver of the SUV, suffered non-life-threatening injuries when the crash occurred around 7 p.m. Tuesday on West Chester Pike at Eagle Road in the Havertown section of Haverford Township, said Deputy Police Chief Joseph Hagan.

Hagan said the SUV was traveling east on West Chester Pike when it crossed onto the westbound side and caused a chain-reaction crash with four other vehicles.

Hagan on Wednesday confirmed that an off-duty Upper Darby police officer was following the SUV because of its erratic movement, but it was not an actual police pursuit.

SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch said the bus driver was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Photos posted on social media showed the SUV wedged between the bus and tractor-trailer, with the SUV positioned vertically with its front pointing down to the pavement.

“Safety is our top priority, and our preliminary investigation shows that the SEPTA bus operator followed all proper procedures,” Busch said in an email. The last weeks have seen a spate of major accidents involving SEPTA buses and trolleys.

“The operator is receiving medical observation this evening, but fortunately did not suffer serious injuries, nor did any passengers,” Busch said. “SEPTA will continue to fully cooperate with the ongoing police investigation.”