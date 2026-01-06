Deer hunter shot with arrow by another hunter in Montgomery County, police say

A 48-year-old man who was deer hunting Tuesday afternoon was shot with an arrow by another hunter in Montgomery County, police said.

Just before 3:50 p.m., emergency responders were called to the 7700 block of Green Valley Road in the Wyncote section of Cheltenham Township for a report of an injured hunter, police said.

The injured man was transported to an area trauma center and was expected to survive, police said.

The hunter who shot the arrow remained at the location, summoned emergency services, and was cooperating with the investigation, police said.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission assumed primary responsibility for investigating the incident, police said.

No other information about the hunters was released by police.