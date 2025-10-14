Woman dies after being hit by falling tree at Chester County park

A 67-year-old woman died after she was struck by a falling tree along a hiking trail at a Chester County park, officials said Tuesday.

Pam Dean was hiking Sunday along the rim trail at Hibernia County Park in West Caln Township when she was hit by the tree, county officials said.

County park rangers responded and provided medical attention until paramedics arrived, officials said. Dean was transported to Paoli Hospital, where she later died.

Dean was described as a frequent visitor to Hibernia County Park and was a member of the Hibernia Hiking Club.

“Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with her family, friends, and all who knew and loved her during this difficult time. We are working closely with officials to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident,” Chester County Parks and Preservation said in a statement.

Dean was a member of the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd in Coatesville, and Pastor Joey Klinger announced her passing in a Facebook post late Monday morning.

“I gathered with Pam’s family at the hospital to pray, offer support, and say goodbye,” Klinger said in his post. “I know this news is shocking and unexpected. Most of us saw Pam yesterday morning in Church surrounded by the community she loved. I can’t pretend I am not shaken and shocked by her passing.”

Services have not been planned yet, Klinger said.