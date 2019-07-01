In her filing Friday, Reif said McKinney is considered an entry-level employee by payroll standards, and is eligible to accrue overtime. Despite this, she said, Welsh has been given administrative-level duties, overseeing the K-9 unit and having other members of the sheriff’s department report to him. Such duties should have made him a salaried employee unable to collect overtime, Reif said, calling Welsh’s alternative arrangement with the officer “abnormal and inconsistent with county policy.”