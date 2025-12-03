Chesco residents may dodge a tax hike in 2026 | Inquirer Chester County

Hi, Chester County! 👋

Welcome to the first edition of The Inquirer’s new weekly newsletter, bringing you community news, important school district and municipal updates, restaurant openings, as well as events throughout the county.

Advertisement

Chester County residents may avoid a property tax hike despite increased spending in next year’s proposed budget. Also this week, Chester County is home to the region’s most flood-prone waterway, a new Chester County Prison program is helping inmates find second chances, plus, a mixed-use development is being planned on former farmland in Kennett Square.

As we start this journey together, we’ll want your feedback. Tell us what you think of the newsletter by taking our survey or emailing us at chestercounty@inquirer.com. Thanks for joining us!

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

Chester County residents may be the only ones in Philadelphia’s suburbs to dodge a property tax hike in 2026.

While the county’s proposed budget for next year has a 4.7% spending increase, officials don’t expect to pass that on to taxpayers. That’s thanks to non-personnel budget cuts initiated earlier this year across departments, as well as delayed projects.

While still navigating financial uncertainty, the bipartisan Board of Commissioners tasked officials with holding “the line in terms of tax increases,” county CEO David Byerman said. The budget is expected to pass doing just that.

Read more about how the county maintained property taxes for 2026.

💡 Community News

📍 Countywide News

More than 100 people have graduated from Chester County Prison’s program known as “Exit, Enter, Employ,” launched nearly three years ago. It works by helping incarcerated individuals train for and secure jobs after their release, and also offers financial-planning advice, cognitive behavioral therapy, and anger management. “Everybody needs a second chance,” the program’s career-readiness coordinator said. As the county pursues answers into why its poll books in the Nov. 4 election excluded independent and third-party voters, some Chester County residents are questioning the sanctity of their vote and if it was counted at all, Elizabeth Eisenstadt Evans writes in an opinion piece. Chester County shoppers will soon see a new green stamp on produce and other goods grown or made locally. The “As Seen in the Farm Guide” stamp will showcase 125 participating farms and businesses from around Chesco. (WHYY)

🏫 Schools Briefing

Kennett Consolidated School District is considering redistricting its elementary schools due to uneven enrollment and ongoing housing development. The district is drawing up a comprehensive map of planned attendance areas. (Chester County Press) Kindergarten registration for the Coatesville Area School District is now open for the 2026-27 school year.

🍽️ On our Plate

The Local opened its doors yesterday at 324 Bridge St. in Phoenixville, taking over the former Your Mom’s Place. It’s launching this week with breakfast and plans to expand to lunch service shortly. Menu items include breakfast sandwiches, omelets, pancakes, and French toast. Several holiday-themed pop-ups have opened or will soon throughout the county. In West Chester, Station 142 has transformed into Miracle on Market Street; Hotel Indigo has converted its basement speakeasy Room 109 into the North Pole Social; and Slow Hand has added Sleigh Bar. Grain in Kennett Square is serving up holiday sips at its North Pole KSQ pop-up and on Saturday, a Christmas-themed pop-up is taking over 10 N. Main St. in Phoenixville.

🎳 Things to Do

🎁 Several holiday markets are popping up this weekend, including Historic Sugartown’s Holiday Craft Market & Biergarten on Saturday. Kennett Square’s Holiday Village Market kicks off its two-weekend run this Saturday and Sunday at The Creamery, and for the first time, Fitzwater Station in Phoenixville is hosting a Christmas Village. It takes place Saturday and Sunday and returns for two more weekends after that.

Here’s what else is happening around Chester County:

🎭 A Christmas Carol: Catch People’s Light’s adaptation of the Charles Dickens classic. ⏰ Through Jan. 4, days and times vary 💵 Prices vary 📍 People’s Light, Malvern

💎 A Longwood Christmas: This year’s annual holiday display is inspired by gems. Timed reservations are required. ⏰ Through Sunday, Jan. 11, 10 a.m.-11 p.m. 💵 $25-$45 for non-members, free for members 📍 Longwood Gardens, Kennett Square

🎄 West Chester Hometown Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting: The beloved events kick off with the tree lighting at the historic courthouse at 6:30 p.m., followed by the parade at 7 p.m. ⏰ Friday, Dec. 5, 6:30 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Downtown West Chester

❄️ Coatesville Christmas Parade and Christmas Wonderland: Kick off the day with a parade. Later, Santa will help light the city’s tree. ⏰ Saturday, Dec. 6, parade starts at 10 a.m., Wonderland is 4-7 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Downtown Coatesville

💃 The Phoenixville Christmas Spectacular: Catch one of three performances of this dance-forward show celebrating Phoenixville’s holiday charm. ⏰ Saturday, Dec. 6, 2 and 7 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 7, 2 p.m. 💵 $18-$25 📍 The Colonial Theatre, Phoenixville

👸 Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella: The Broadway adaptation of the beloved fairytale comes to life on stage on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. ⏰ Saturday, Dec. 6-Sunday, Dec. 28, select days and times 💵 $40-$50 📍 Uptown Knauer Performing Arts Center, West Chester

🏡 On the Market

This Chadds Ford home is ideal for a home chef or host, featuring double ovens, a Sub-Zero refrigerator, and a 10-foot island with seating in the kitchen, plus a butler’s pantry with a bar sink and additional storage and prep space between the kitchen and dining room. The updated home, originally built in 1952 from a Sears kit and since expanded, has four bedrooms, including a first floor primary suite. Other features include a large deck and a suite with a kitchenette and a private entrance.

See more photos of the property here.

Price: $1.1M | Size: 4,129 SF | Acreage: 2

🗞️ What other Chester County residents are reading this week:

By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.

This suburban content is produced with support from the Leslie Miller and Richard Worley Foundation and The Lenfest Institute for Journalism. Editorial content is created independently of the project donors. Gifts to support The Inquirer’s high-impact journalism can be made at inquirer.com/donate. A list of Lenfest Institute donors can be found at lenfestinstitute.org/supporters.