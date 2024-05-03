Woman arrested for shooting at car in road rage incident in Chester County

A woman was arrested in connection with a road rage incident in Chester County on Thursday in which police say she fired a gun at a man in another car as she was driving in Willistown Township.

Racquel Graham, 41, of Secane, was charged with aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, and related crimes for shooting at another car while driving near the intersection of Goshen and Sugartown Roads, the Chester County District Attorney’s Office said. The driver of the other car was not injured, authorities said.

Willistown Township Police responded to a report of shots fired on the roadway. When officers arrived, they found a driver who said he had been traveling west on Goshen Road when he passed a Toyota RAV4 SUV that was moving slowly, police said. As he did so, the man told police, the driver of the SUV pointed a gun at him and fired a shot that struck his car. The man drove to a safe location and called police.

Graham fled the scene, driving west on Goshen Road into the West Chester area, and police sent out an alert with information about her vehicle. Police were able to track her down using a license plate reader camera and she was taken into custody.

Investigators found what appeared to be a bullet hole in the passenger side window of the man’s car and a shell casing lodged in the passenger side door frame, police said. Police also recovered the gun Graham is believed to have fired at the man.

Anyone with additional information about the incident is asked to call Willistown Township Police Detective Division at 610-251-0222.