Christmas Eve fire displaces eight residents in Chester

No injuries were reported after a Christmas Eve fire at a rowhouse in Chester spread to neighboring homes, Mayor Stefan Roots said.

Shortly before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, firefighters responded to the 900 block of West Seventh Street and found heavy fire in a rowhouse. A second alarm was struck about seven minutes later.

Roots said three homes sustained heavy fire and water damage. He did not provide any information on what caused the fire.

Eight residents were displaced, Roots said.

The American Red Cross responded to the scene and assisted five of the displaced residents, a spokesperson said around 9:45 p.m.