A 14-year-old boy was identified Thursday as a suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of a 79-year-old man in the City of Chester.
Police responding to a report of shooting at Third Street and Highland Avenue about 5 p.m. Wednesday found the victim, Robert Womack, behind the wheel of a car that had crashed blocks away at Third and Wilcox Streets, just inside neighboring Trainer Borough, authorities said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators found shell casings and bullet holes in other vehicles at Third Street and Highland Avenue.
Police said they were seeking Zhafir Tinsley-Jones in the slaying.
Officials did not disclose if they had established a motive in the shooting.
Anyone with information was asked to call 911.