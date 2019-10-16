A child was injured after being struck by a car while getting off a school bus in Springfield Township, Delaware County, police said.
The child, whose age was not released, was struck on the 400 block of East Woodland Avenue around 3:40 p.m. Wednesday and taken to the hospital.
The driver remained at the scene and police are investigating the incident. It was not immediately known if the driver was facing any charges.
Further information about the child’s condition wasn’t available.
This is a developing story.