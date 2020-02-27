A car drove into a Bucks County day care center Thursday afternoon, injuring multiple children, one of whom is in critical condition, according to law enforcement sources.
Four children were taken to a hospital after the car crashed into the Children of America daycare center in the 300 block of Knowles Avenue in Upper Southampton Township at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday, township manager Joe Golden said.
A black BMW drove into the front of the school, which is located in a strip mall. It was not immediately clear what caused the crash.
Golden, who was briefed by police, said the car crashed into a room where 17 children were napping.
Four children were taken to Abington Hospital, and the driver was taken to St. Mary Medical Center, he said. He did not know their conditions and it was not immediately clear what caused the crash.
“We’re shaken,” Golden said.
There are about 70 children at the center, he said. Police have not responded to information requests, other than to post a photo on Facebook showing the scene of the crash.
Investigators from the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office were heading to the scene.
A person who answered the phone at the daycare hung up without commenting on the crash.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.