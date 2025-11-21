Chrissy Houlahan and another Pa. Democrat report bomb threats at their district offices

Spokespersons for U.S. Rep. Chrissy Houlahan, a Chester County Democrat, and Rep. Chris Deluzio, a Western Pennsylvania Democrat, reported that the legislators’ district offices had been targeted with bomb threats on Friday.

The threats came a day after President Donald Trump accused Houlahan, Deluzio, and four other Democratic lawmakers of sedition “punishable by DEATH” after they were featured in a video urging members of the military and intelligence community to “refuse illegal orders.”

All six are military veterans or members of the intelligence community.

Early Friday evening, a spokesperson for Houlahan posted on the representative’s X account that her district office in West Chester was the target of a bomb threat.

“Thankfully, the staff there as well as the office in Washington, D.C. are safe. We are grateful for our local law enforcement agencies who reacted quickly and are investigating,” the post said.

A spokesperson for Deluzio posted on X late Friday afternoon that the representative’s district offices were targeted with bomb threats.

In response to the video, Trump went after the six congressional Democrats in a string of posts on Truth Social Thursday.

Houlahan lamented at a Friday news conference in Washington that “not a single” Republican in Congress “has reached out to me, either publicly or privately” since Trump’s posts.