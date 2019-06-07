At her dining room table in West Goshen, Jill Jennings was working late on invitation designs for her company, she said, when she heard the unmistakable bang of a gunshot.
She knew her husband, George Brooks Jennings, had been outside late that August 2017 night, talking with their next-door neighbor, Clayton P. Carter III. For years, the men had clashed, authorities said, disagreeing about everything from politics to lawn decorations to children playing too loudly in the street.
She ran to the living room window, where she had an obstructed view of the men. Carter held a semi-automatic handgun. Then, she said, she watched in horror for several seconds as Carter stood on top of her husband’s body, which lay motionless on the Jennings-Carter property line.
“The defendant has the gun pointed at his head,” she said, “and he shoots it.”
Jill Jennings recalled the terrifying night on the witness stand Friday morning as she testified at the first day of Carter’s trial in front of Chester County Court Judge Ann Marie Wheatcraft. Carter, 53, faces charges of first-degree murder, third-degree murder, and voluntary manslaughter.
Earlier in the day, the prosecution and defense laid out their arguments for the jury.
Assistant District Attorney Vincent Cocco said Carter planned to end the feud that night, choosing to bring outside the smallest of guns so he could conceal it in his sweatshirt pocket and then placing a knife near Jennings’ body to make it look like he was acting in self-defense.
“What was staged to look like a neighbor dispute gone wrong," he said, “was really a cold-blooded, calculated execution.”
Carter’s defense attorney Joseph P. Green Jr. said his client had gotten fed up of Jennings’ “campaign” to get Carter out of the neighborhood. Carter had called the police for past disputes with Jennings, Green said, but nothing had been done.
“Brooks Jennings was the Republican committee person for this precinct," Green said, “and everyone cut him a break.”
“To suggest Mr. Carter went looking for trouble is to miss the mark here,” he added. “Ask yourself: How much is a man supposed to take?”
Jill Jennings was still on the stand before a midday break. The trial resumed Friday afternoon and is expected to include testimony from neighbors who rushed out onto the 300 block of Box Elder Drive that night.