When a delivery driver arrived at Mary Johnson’s Bucks County home on Wednesday, she thought he’d come to drop off the flowers she’d ordered to brighten her space during this isolated time.

But Dan Owarzani had other plans.

Along with the flowers, the Castle Garden Center driver brought four bags of groceries and a few pre-made meals. He had never met his 74-year-old customer before, but when she was placing her order, she mentioned she hadn’t been out in weeks. Owarzani worried about her.