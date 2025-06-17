One girl dead, another critically injured after a vehicle struck their electric scooter in Aston, police say

One girl has died and another was critically injured after an automobile struck the electric scooter they were riding over the weekend in Delaware County, police said.

Officers from the Aston Police Department as well as firefighters and paramedics responded shortly before 2:20 p.m. Saturday to the area of Lehr Boulevard and Concord Road, a commercial intersection, where they found the girls with what police called life-threatening injuries.

Both girls were transported to Nemours Children’s Hospital in Delaware. One of the girls, who was identified as incoming seventh grader Abigail Gillon by Ridley School District administrators, later died. The other has been identified by Fox29 as Isabella Jones.

“We are saddened at the death of Abigail (Abby) Gillon, one of our rising 7th grade students. We extend our condolences and support to Abby’s family. To her friends and staff members, we share in your loss,” the school district said in a statement. “The loss of a child is a pain that words cannot heal.”

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and was fully cooperating with the investigation, police said.

GoFundMe pages for Gillon and her friend “Bella,” who are 12 and 11 years old respectively, have raised a total of nearly $69,000 for their families as of Tuesday morning.

Mike Zimmerman, the administrator of a Delaware County swimming page on Facebook, said both girls were active with swimming teams.

Zimmerman said he coached Jones for several programs and praised her personality and described her as an “elite” swimmer.

“Bella was always all smiles, very energetic, kind to the other kids and a tough kid,” Zimmeran said in an interview.