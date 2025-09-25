The first Delco 10 Miler race is Sunday. Here’s what to know about road closures and more.

The inaugural Delco 10 Miler hits the road Sunday morning, closing streets across the county.

In what organizers call a race “from park to pitch,” the course will cross the county, starting at Rose Tree Park in Upper Providence at 8 a.m. and finishing at Subaru Park, the home of the Philadelphia Union soccer team, in Chester.

“The human collaboration is unbelievable,” volunteer race director Kevin Nolan said, “how many people are involved in this, how many organizations, how many townships and police and volunteers.”

About 1,200 runners are expected to participate in the race, and registration is closed. Nolan said the number of participants was capped so organizers could assess the logistics of the race.

“We’d like to double in size next year,” Nolan said.

Proceeds from the race will benefit the Delaware County Parks and Recreation Department, the Delaware County Arts Consortium, and the HEADstrong Foundation.

Here’s what you need to know about the logistics of the race:

What is the race route?

The race will begin on Providence Road (Route 252) near Rose Tree Park and continue on the same road through Media and Nether Providence. It proceeds onto Route 320 toward Chester and travels through the Widener University campus before crossing the Melrose Avenue overpass across I-95. After turning west down Morton Avenue, it continues through neighborhood roads, down to Ward Street, before looping back north toward Subaru Park.

When will roads be closed?

Roads will begin closing at 7:30 a.m. around the starting line at Rose Tree Park, including Providence Road and the nearby exit ramps from the Route 1 Bypass. The course will be barricaded off at the start of the race.

More than 250 volunteers and police and fire officials will line the route to guide runners and control traffic. Officers will direct traffic and help residents get to or leave their homes when runners are not in the area. Roads will reopen behind the runners as the race progresses. Race organizers have said anyone running below a 15-minute-mile pace will be asked to move off the course.

Nolan urged drivers to be patient Sunday morning.

“Be patient. Be on the lookout,” Nolan said. “Safety is our biggest concern.”

Some churches along the route have canceled or rescheduled services because of the race. Check with your church for more information.

How do I get to the start and finish lines?

Race organizers are encouraging runners to park at Subaru Park and take advantage of free shuttle buses to the starting line at Rose Tree Park. Shuttles will run from 6 to 6:45 a.m.

Parking will not be available at Rose Tree Park, Nolan said, and runners can be dropped off there, though traffic could make that difficult.

What can runners do with their things?

Mobile lockers at the starting line will be available for runners to stow their personal items and have them transported to the finish line.

What’s happening after the race?

The post-race party at Subaru Park will have food and drink available for purchase, vendors, live music, and activities for children.

Runners will get a free cheesesteak from Delco Steaks, with a vegan option or a free hot dog from Relish, as well as a free beer from 2SP Brewing for those over 21. The party continues until 1 p.m.

