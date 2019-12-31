A Bucks County dentist has agreed to pay $150,000 to settle federal allegations of mishandling opioids, including diverting drugs for her own use, resulting in her own overdose.
Besides the payment, the dentist, Pranathi V. Reddy, of Morrisville, is barred from purchasing, prescribing, or dispensing any Schedule II opioids for at least four years and will have to submit to monitoring, First Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams said in a statement.
Williams said the allegations included an instance in October 2018, in which Reddy was hospitalized for an overdose after taking drugs intended for her dental practice.
The settlement also resolves allegations that, from June 2017 through November 2018, she failed to maintain various records of the controlled substances she used in her practice.
Williams’ statement noted that the claims resolved by the settlement were only allegations, and there has been no determination of liability.