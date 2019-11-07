A person who fired gunshots inside a Doylestown home, prompting nearby evacuations late Thursday afternoon, has been taken into custody with no reported injuries, authorities said.
Doylestown Borough officials reported that the gunshots occurred in the Belmont Square section of the borough near the intersection of Court and East Streets.
Before the barricade was ended, borough officials reported that the armed person “has been contained to the home and the Central Bucks Special Response team is on scene. Some nearby residents have been evacuated."