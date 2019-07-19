A small earthquake rattled Berks County Friday afternoon, sending shockwaves through the region and overwhelming 911 operators responding to reports of the quake.
The U.S. Geological Survey reported the earthquake reached a magnitude of 2.2, recorded at 1:11 p.m., near the North Sinking Springs area.
According to the Reading Eagle, residents near Bern Township reported hearing a loud boom and feeling the earth shake around 1:20 p.m.
The Berks County Department of Emergency Services posted a plea to Facebook, stating the department was “overwhelmed with callers” and asking residents to refrain from phoning in to report the boom.
Though disarming, the quake isn’t completely out of the ordinary for the eastern Pennsylvania area, according to USGS.
“Since colonial times, people in the Lancaster seismic zone of southeastern Pennsylvania have felt small earthquakes and suffered damage from larger ones,” the agency notes on its website. “Earthquakes are felt once or twice per decade, with some decades having none and the 1990s having as many as six.”
In 2017, a rare, 4.1 magnitude earthquake that originated in Delaware rumbled under the East Coast, with shockwaves felt around Philadelphia and South Jersey, and reaching as far as Washington and New York.
