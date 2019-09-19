The French International School, the only bilingual school in Pennsylvania dedicated to teaching children in French and English, has proposed expanding one of its campuses by constructing another building along one of Bala Cynwyd’s main streets.
The 107-student upper school, which bought unused space at adjacent 6 Bala Avenue in July, has a waiting list of students hoping to attend the esteemed, nearly 30-year-old institution. It has proposed combining its existing upper school with the new property, rehabilitating an empty, 132-year-old historic stone house on the site, and building a one-story, 5,840 square-foot building to accommodate a growing student body.
The upper school, at 23 West City Avenue, has also asked the town to make a zoning exception for 6 Bala Avenue, a residential property that the school hopes to use as an “accredited educational institutional” site, according to an application submitted to Lower Merion’s zoning hearing board.
Township building and planning officials have yet to make a decision about the expansion.
The school, which bought the 0.8-acre property at 6 Bala Avenue before receiving approval from the town, expects that the project “will be able to proceed," said Deborah Willig, a member and former head of the board for the French International School.
“We’d like to increase our student population by a little bit,” she said. “We have waiting lists."
The kindergarten to eighth grade school, which has separate lower and upper campuses in Bala Cynwyd, has attempted in the past to expand. It tried last year to relocate both its schools to the shuttered Charles C. Knox Estate on Sussex Road in Wynnewood, but withdrew its application as some residents resisted the change, citing traffic concerns.
Other residents pointed to the private school’s nonprofit status, which exempts it from paying property taxes in a dense township straining to handle a booming public school population.
“I was upset by the defeat of the Knox proposal," said resident Mary Sanguine, whose son attended the French International School from first to fifth grade after they moved to Philadelphia’s suburbs from France in 2006.
Several township residents, including Sanguine, have lauded the school — which annually charges nearly $20,000 for preschool and $27,000 for eighth grade — calling it a unique bilingual institution that emphasizes diversity and tolerance.
It’s a “very good school. Good neighbors and very community-minded,” said longtime Lower Merion resident Ahren La Londe, 41. “They deserve to expand. 6 Bala has been run down and neglected for years. I am sure that the French school will develop the space mindfully and with consideration.”
If the town permits the campus expansion, the school also anticipates adding a small basketball court, table tennis courts, spectator benches, 25 parking spaces, and a new, two-way driveway off Bala Avenue that connects to City Avenue, according to the school’s application.
The school’s proposal is being considered by Lower Merion officials as they simultaneously mull over how to manage explosive growth in the township marked in recent years by luxury housing development.
Town authorities have also honed in on what they have called an overhaul of Lower Merion’s zoning code, focusing on walkability, preservation of historic buildings and green space, and architectural harmony between modern and dated construction.
And as the school’s future is under consideration, its supporters have remained steadfast in their hopes to see the campus grow.
“They practice what others preach,” said Sanguine, the former French International School parent. “That may not matter a lot around here. But it still matters."