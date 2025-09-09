The Girl Scouts have a new cookie on the way

Bright green smoke emerged from Girl Scouts HQ: A new cookie flavor has been chosen.

Girl Scouts of the United States of America announced their newest cookie — the Exploremores, a rocky road ice-cream inspired creation, on Tuesday.

The sandwich cookie features chocolate and marshmallow flavors with toasted almond cream. It will be available nationally, both online and in-person, for the 2026 cookie season, which runs from Jan. 15 to March 8.

This is not the Girl Scouts’ first go at a chocolate-and-marshmallow flavored cookie. Last year, the organization discontinued its S’mores cookie, alongside the French toast flavored Toast-Yay!

A Girl Scouts spokesperson said that Exploremores would be available through all councils nationwide, but that’s not the case with every cookie.

All Girl Scouts cookies come from one of two bakeries — ABC Bakers in North Sioux City, S.D., or Little Brownie Bakers in Louisville, Ky. Each bakery has slightly different offerings and recipes, so that is why the same cookie may have different names depending on where you get them, like the identical Samoas or Caramel deLites.

In the past, ABC Bakers, which is used by Girl Scouts in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, exclusively carried Toast-Yay! cookies. Little Brownie Bakers, used by troops in Delaware, exclusively carried the S’mores.

» READ MORE: Only two bakeries in the U.S. are allowed to bake Girl Scout Cookies. Here’s where Philly’s cookies come from

It is up to local Girl Scouts Councils, like the Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania, Central and Southern New Jersey, or Chesapeake Bay, to decide which bakery to get cookies from, and which flavors to carry.

When cookie season gets underway, you can stock up on Exploremores, Thin Mints or any other varieties by contacting your favorite Girl Scout directly, or using the organization’s Cookie Finder to locate your nearest booth or order online.

The rest of the country has Philly to thank in part for the annual nationwide cookie sale. In 1933, the Girl Scouts of Greater Philadelphia Council began baking and selling cookies to fundraise. They sold boxes of 44 cookies for 23 cents each in the windows of the city’s gas and electric company. The next year, Greater Philadelphia became the first Girl Scouts council to sell commercially baked cookies.