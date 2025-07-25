A 9-year-old died after an incident at Hersheypark’s waterpark

A 9-year-old child died on Thursday evening after an incident at Hershey Park’s waterpark, according to the amusement park’s CEO.

“Tonight, a nine‑year‑old guest was tragically lost at The Boardwalk at Hersheypark. From the moment our lifeguard team recognized that a child was in distress, they performed an immediate rescue, followed by continuous, coordinated life‑saving efforts by our lifeguards, on‑site first responders, and medical personnel,” Hershey Entertainment & Resorts Company CEO John Lawn said in a statement.

The incident occurred at The Boardwalk’s wave pool, according to Hersheypark spokesperson Quinn Bryner. Ten lifeguards were on duty at the 378,000 gallon pool called “The Shore” at the time, she said. The pool remained closed on Friday.

The child was transported to Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, where they were later pronounced dead, Lawn said. Lawn did not provide further information about the child and the circumstances of their death out of privacy concerns.

Hersheypark did not immediately respond to a request for further comment. The Derry Township Police Department and Dauphin County Coroner’s Office are assisting Hersheypark with their review of the incident.

“Our thoughts and our hearts are with the family and friends of this young life, lost too soon,” said the Derry Township Police on its website.

“Our hearts break for this child and the child’s family. We extend our deepest condolences for their loss,” Lawn said. Hersheypark will investigate the incident and cooperate with authorities to ensure the safety of guests at The Boardwalk, according to Lawn’s statement.

The Boardwalk, which opened in 2007, is Hersheypark’s 11-acre waterpark. Though it is unclear whether the child’s death was caused by drowning, drowning deaths are on the rise in the United States, according to the CDC.