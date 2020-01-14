An investigation is underway to determine the cause of an explosion that leveled a two-story house in Bucks County.
No injuries were reported in the blast on the 4200 block of Biddeford Circle in Buckingham Township.
The explosion was reported about 9:50 a.m. and firefighters found but no fire on arrival.
Buckingham Township Police said no one was home when the house blew up.
Police said there were no gas lines into the house but it had a propane tank that was filled earlier in the morning.
Officials said fire marshals would try to determine the cause of the explosion.