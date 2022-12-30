Pennsylvania State Police on Friday arrested Bryan C. Kohberger, 28, in rural Monroe County in connection with the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students last month.

The FBI reportedly had Kohberger under surveillance for four days in the Poconos. State Police took him into custody Friday after an arrest warrant was issued in Idaho.

The City of Moscow Police Department in Idaho and the Latah County prosecutor held a news conference about Kohberger’s apprehension Friday afternoon.

Here’s what we know and don’t know about Kohberger’s arrest and what led up to it.

What happened?

Pennsylvania State Police arrested Bryan C. Kohberger, 28, a Pennsylvania native, Friday in Chestnuthill Township, Monroe County, in connection with the Nov. 13 deaths of four University of Idaho students.

What is Kohberger charged with?

Four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary with intent to commit murder.

What does the affidavit of probable cause for Kohberger’s arrest say?

Under Idaho law, the affidavit is sealed and must remain so until Kohberger is physically back in Latah County, Idaho, and served with an arrest warrant, said Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson. No other details of the case can be released until then, he said.

Where is Kohberger now?

He is being held without bond in the Monroe County Correctional Facility awaiting an extradition hearing in Pennsylvania court scheduled for Tuesday. He can waive extradition or fight it. He has been appointed a public defender.

What are the details of the crime?

Four students were stabbed to death in a three-floor, six-bedroom apartment near campus the early morning of Nov. 13. Police said they were likely asleep when they were attacked. Two bodies were found on the second floor, two on the third.

Who were the victims?

Ethan Chapin, 20, was a member of the university’s Sigma Chi fraternity; Xana Kernodle, 20, was a junior majority in marketing and a member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority; Madison Mogen, 21, was a member of Pi Beta Phi and a marketing student; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, was studying to become an elementary school teacher.

What kind of weapon was used?

Authorities said a “fixed-blade knife” was used on all four victims. Police are “still looking for the weapon,” said James Fry, Moscow’s police chief.

What did their autopsies show?

All four died of homicide by stabbing. Each was stabbed multiple times. Some had defensive wounds, said Fry.

What is known about Kohberger?

He is a Pennsylvania native and a graduate student at Washington State University, who had been living in an apartment just over the border in Pullman, Wash. In the late 2010s, he was enrolled as a psychology student at DeSales University’s Lehigh Valley campus, said Boyce Jubilan, an associate professor and chair of the school’s Psychology program. Jubilan said Kohberger had an interest in forensic psychology.

Kohberger has a master’s degree and a bachelor’s degree from DeSales. The master’s degree is in criminal justice.

How is Kohberger connected to the victims?

That information has not been made public.

What has the police investigation involved?

Police received 19,000 tips and conducted more than 300 interviews, Fry said.

Are there other suspects?

“We have an individual in custody who committed these horrible crimes,” Fry said.