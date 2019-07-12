Nicholson, a Pennsylvania-born Quaker raised in Rose Valley and an ardent anti-Vietnam War activist, was one of eight people who broke into the federal building in Rochester, N.Y. decades ago. In the middle of the night on Sept. 6, 1970, they ransacked the offices of the Selective Service, FBI, and U.S. Attorney and destroyed Vietnam War draft cards. The group called itself the Flower City Conspiracy — a nod to the city where it committed the headline-grabbing crime — and was convicted that December in the Western District of New York. The majority of the Flower City Conspiracy members, Nicholson included, represented themselves in court.