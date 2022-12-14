Oversized hoodie. Baggy jeans. Aggressively black Sketchers.

That’s the uniform of the most stylish man in Pennsylvania — or Adam Sandler, depending on whom you ask.

The tastemakers at the New York Times recently named Senator-elect John Fetterman to their list of most stylish people (and things) of 2022, where the politician was lauded for his aggressively basic ‘fits alongside the likes of Lizzo, Bella Hadid, and the TikToker who turns housewares into avant-garde fashion.

Though the greater Pennsylvania internet has been mocking Fetterman for being a “dude in shorts,” his take on the classic dude-bro ensemble is — dare we say — trendy.

“What a total normal year it’s been for me,” Fetterman tweeted about his spot on the numberless list, while others — his wife, Gisele, included — were a bit more pointed.

Wrote one Twitter user: “I think NYT left out “un” ahead of stylish.”

But Fettermans’s love for Carhartt hoodies, oversized Dickies’ camp shirts, and the dad sneaker is cool in a distinctly Gen-Z way. Function-first workwear pieces are now wardrobe staples for the type of person who would call themselves a hypebeast (non-derogatory). Besides, there’s something relatable about a senator who only owns one suit, shows up to work events hopelessly casual, and lives for comfort. Most of us don’t know how to dress for the office anyway.

And why spend time dunking on Fetterman when there are other Pennsylvanians on the list to celebrate? Here’s the short list.

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Sheryl Lee Ralph — who is married to Pennsylvania State Sen. Vincent Hughes — plays Philly’s favorite kindergarten teacher on the sitcom Abbott Elementary and has has been turning looks on red carpets during awards season, from hair gems at the Emmys to a Barbiecore bustier at the American Music Awards.

Spotted Lanternfly

Though the invasive species has now taken its talents to New York, we’ve been stomping on those ugly, winged creatures since before it was cool.

Hari Nef

This Philadelphia-born model-actress is the closest Philly has to Julia Fox: Nef was the first openly-transgender woman to appear on the cover of a British fashion magazine, presided over a “they mitzvah” on the Sex and the City reboot …And Just Like That, and is set to star in a sultry HBO series alongside Lily Rose Depp and The Weeknd.