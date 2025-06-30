John Oliver helped the Erie Seawolves select a new alternate name

The Erie SeaWolves have a new alternate identity, thanks to the help of HBO’s Last Week Tonight with John Oliver. After extensive research, say hello to the Erie Moon Mammoths — a tribute to a local fossil excavation that occurred in 1991.

The rebrand for the Minor League team, which serves as the Detroit Tigers’ Double-A Affiliate and has played in Erie since 1995, was part of a recurring segment on the late-night show.

Here’s what we know.

How did we get here: Oliver encourages MiLB teams to email him

Last month, John Oliver implored Minor League Baseball teams nationwide to email his show if they’d be open to a rebrand. The MiLB is known for its often zany, sometimes completely unhinged team names and alternate names, branding, and theme nights, celebrating teams like the Rocket City Trash Pandas, Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, and the Montgomery Biscuits. Its teams’ alternate identities typically also lean into the fun of it all (like the Phillies’ Single-A Clearwater Threshers swapping to the Clearwater Beach Dogs as its alternate identity).

On Last Week Tonight, Oliver praised the minors’ wild themes and offered to help one team champion “the glorious eccentricity of the magnificent league they belong to.”

“That is where we come in,” Oliver said. “We are willing to use all of our resources and stupidity to give one Minor League Baseball team a total rebrand. We will give you a new team name. A new mascot. We will even throw you a theme night. It will be personalized and it will be bespoke.”

Oliver promised the reband would honor the selected team’s spirit, with one hard-line caveat: no questions and no takebacks. “You can’t ask us any questions, give us any notes, and you have to do what we come up with,” he said. Teams flocked to social media and the Last Week Tonight inboxes asking for consideration.

Oliver announces SeaWolves selection following enticing email

Two weeks after Oliver’s initial pitch, he announced, on Last Week Tonight that his crew had selected the SeaWolves as its rebrand project after receiving over 40 submissions.

This is the email the SeaWolves wrote in as its pitch, according to MLB.com:

To the Last Week Tonight team, The Erie SeaWolves are your team of choice, and we have 11 nearly perfect reasons why. John said recently that he only knows one thing about Erie, PA. He needs to know more. We can help. We are the team that had the [guts] to do this Alternative Facts Night promo. And the fearlessness to pioneer the cotton candy hot dog. The SeaWolves play baseball nowhere near the sea. Despite our later successes, we have the least creatively named mascot in MiLB. His name is C. Wolf. Seriously. We won a contest to be deemed the ”Official” MiLB affiliate of the U.K. We’re no strangers to working with celebs. We won [Ballpark Digest’s] MiLB Promotion of the Year for reuniting the Wonders. We’re from a city named Erie, which is pretty much the first step to comedy gold. My work in Bowling Green launched the alternate identity genre, so I’m sort of the OG. We had MiLB’s first alternate identity promotion (“What Could’ve Been Night”), winning 2009 MiLB Promo of the Year for turning the Bowling Green Hot Rods into the Bowling Green Cave Shrimp for a night. Our local tourism board is headed by someone named John Oliver. It’s kismet. We are MiLB’s closest team to the National Comedy Center. Find us another team that has a 2025 promotion called “You’ve Got to Be Joking” Night. Above all, Erie deserves this. It’s a great community, and one that doesn’t get the positive attention it deserves – probably because it’s buried under the 100 inches of snow we get annually. We’d like to do our part to shine a light on Erie and have some fun in the process. If we can do some good too -- even better. Thanks for putting the spotlight on Minor League Baseball. We’ve enjoyed your storytelling through rat erotica, New Zealand birds, and cabbage marriage. We hope we can play a role in this story. Greg Coleman | President Erie SeaWolves | Double-A Affiliate of the Detroit Tigers

“Congratulations to the SeaWolves, you’re about to be called something else,” Oliver said on air. “We are going to research your area and come up with a new name, mascot, and theme night for you that nobody else in the league has and that can only come from Erie. As per our original offer, you will get no input into this … You will take what we have and you will like it. All you have to do is sign your contract. I promise this is going to be great.”

The Moon Mammoths make their debut

Rocking his own new jersey and stepping onto a fake home plate, Oliver announced the SeaWolves’ new alternate identity on Sunday night’s episode of Last Week Tonight. He was joined by a Moon Mammoth mascot, Fuzz E. Mammoth, an electric purple take on the prehistoric creature wearing an astronaut helmet.

“As it turns out, you can’t keep a good mammoth down,” the show’s heavily produced cinematic trailer for the new team name said.

According to Oliver’s team, the name draws inspiration from Summit Township resident George Moon’s discovery of woolly mammoth remains while scuba diving in Lake Pleasant in 1991. Moon worked with a local anthropologist to identify the remains, which became known as the “Moon Mammoth” and are housed in the State Museum of Pennsylvania in Harrisburg.

It’s one of the most complete specimens from the Great Lakes region, with 80% of its body intact. Now, it’s a baseball team name.

“I think we could have got with our staff in a room and come up with 50 different identities that all would have been very successful and good and well-received,” Erie team president Greg Coleman told MLB.com. “And we wouldn’t have ended up here.”

Coleman added that he thinks Erie will embrace the new alternate identity even though neither he nor the team’s assistant GM had heard of Moon’s discovery until now.

“We’re one of the smallest markets in all of baseball … so we have to fight for everything we do,” said assistant GM Greg Gania, who also does play-by-play broadcasts for the SeaWolves. “It’s our job to help put Erie on the map, and this shines such a big light on a small community.”

When is the Moon Mammoths’ first game?

The SeaWolves will play as the Moon Mammoths for four games this season, debuting on July 19 with Oliver expected to be in attendance and the alternate identity’s namesake, George Moon — who still lives in Erie — invited to attend as a special guest. Tickets are on sale now.

The Moon Mammoths’ full schedule is:

Saturday, July 19 Tuesday, Aug. 19 Friday, Sept. 12 Saturday, Sept. 13

What about merch?

Unsurprisingly, there’s a bunch of it. MiLB teams’ alternate identities are a major merch play for teams.

The Phillies’ Single-A team, the Clearwater Threshers, went viral for its alternate identity, the Clearwater Beach Dogs. The alternate logo features a yellow Labrador in a very Florida getup, riding a surfboard.

In Erie, an assortment of purple hats, crewnecks, hoodies, and a replica jersey is available for pre-order on the team’s website. The swag ranges in price from $24 to $90.