John Patrick Sullivan, 46, of Phoenixville, was charged by Tredyffrin police with access device fraud, theft by unlawful taking, and receiving stolen property, according to the affidavit of probable cause for his arrest. He was fired from Devon Prep on May 14, the day his colleagues confronted him with a list of 18 purchases posted to the school’s Bank of America account from May 2018 to late April.