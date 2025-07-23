Gov. Josh Shapiro nearly doubles the number of staffers dedicated to communicating his agenda

You can learn a lot about Gov. Josh Shapiro from his social media accounts. Or, at least, you can see what the potential presidential contender and his staff want you to know.

From short clips in which he touts his support for raising the minimum wage and preserving abortion rights to videos in which he reacts to residents’ messages, the scope of the Pennsylvania governor office’s social media operation has broadened significantly since Shapiro, a first-term Democrat, took office in 2023.

Shapiro’s social media machine is fueled by a staff that has nearly doubled in size since his predecessor, Gov. Tom Wolf, left office. Counting his communications, press, web, and social media staffers, 21 employees are dedicated to promoting Shapiro’s image, touting his achievements, and communicating his views as governor. By comparison, Shapiro’s 2026 reelection campaign team currently has just one full-time staffer, according to campaign finance reports. But Shapiro has leaned on other means to promote his message ahead of next year’s reelection campaign: his government-run communications team and his official government social media accounts.

The state-funded teams have pumped out more than 120 videos on Instagram since June 1. Recent posts show Shapiro at the U.S. Open with a social media influencer, hanging out with chocolate characters at Hersheypark, and meeting newlyweds taking wedding photos outside the state Capitol. Another video shows Shapiro with a fading smile. The caption reads, “POV: you just ate your last Uncrustable,” referring to a popular PB&J snack that has been the subject of multiple recent videos on Shapiro’s accounts.

The communications staff includes Shapiro’s communications director, press secretary, a press staff, and digital strategists who work on his social media accounts. There are multiple positions dedicated to outreach to social media influencers.

Shapiro has also created a new “Next Generation Engagement” commission, mainly composed of county commissioners, meant to address the needs of younger Pennsylvanians by reviewing state programs that affect young people and making recommendations to the governor. It is also among the director’s responsibilities to help communicate what the Shapiro administration is doing to help younger generations.

Social media has become an increasingly popular option for politicians seeking to get their name in the public conversation. Philadelphia elected officials recently spent $2 million on billboards, television advertisements, and mailers. Democratic Mayor Cherelle L. Parker recently finalized a $120,000 contract with an Erie-based public relations firm, and City Council members spent nearly $200,000 on mailers to promote their work.

National figures speculated to be considering a run for the White House in 2028, such as California Gov. Gavin Newsom, have been using the internet to get their names across the country. Newsom’s official press office runs an X account that criticizes political opponents and promotes Newsom’s political views.

Shapiro’s social media use, as well as its cost, has drawn criticism from Republican lawmakers and government watchdogs, who have argued it is not where taxpayer dollars should be spent. In total, Shapiro’s communications, press, and social media staff cost taxpayers nearly $3 million per year. Twelve of these staffers make more than $100,000 per year, with some earning as much as $190,000.

Eric Epstein, founder of government watchdog group Rock the Capital, criticized that spending in a statement to The Inquirer, saying he sees Shapiro’s use of social media as more of a way for Shapiro to promote himself, rather than to communicate with the public, amid his rising national profile.

“The Governor should not be using tax dollars to promote his image and run for president,” he said. “The Governor should spend more time on the ground communicating to the legislature and get a budget done on time.”

Shapiro’s press secretary, Manuel Bonder, said in a statement to The Inquirer that the robust media team is part of an effort to better communicate with the public and make government services easier to access. He added that Shapiro has held more than 300 news conferences to “communicate with Pennsylvanians directly” since taking office.

“The Governor believes there should be no wrong door to access state government, and the state’s top priority should be serving Pennsylvanians and meeting people where they are — online, through efficient services, and in their communities,” Bonder said.

Shapiro has separately established an office of “digital experience,” called CODE PA, with the goal of improving the state’s web presence and making government services easier to access. Earlier this year, Shapiro proposed hiking the office’s funding in his budget proposal.

The budget for the governor’s office as a whole increased 68% in Shapiro’s first 2½ years in office, from just below $7 million during Wolf’s last year in office to $11.6 million in the latest state budget. Shapiro in February proposed a further increase to $12 million for 2026.

Commonwealth Media Services, the state agency that provides video, audio, and photography services for state agencies, including the governor’s office, has also grown since Wolf left office, from 24 to 32 staffers.

Data provided to the Senate Appropriations Committee and shared with The Inquirer show that out of 1,180 requests from state agencies to Commonwealth Media Services, more than 1,000 came from the state’s executive branch, with 422 of the requests coming directly from the governor’s office.

As lawmakers and Shapiro continue to negotiate the state’s annual spending this month, Republicans who control the state Senate have made it clear they want to see spending cuts to address the state’s multibillion-dollar budget deficit. And they are looking at Shapiro’s communications office as one place to find some dollars.

State Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill (R., York) questioned the role of Shapiro’s communications staff and their use of social media during a Senate Appropriations Committee budget hearing in March. She referenced videos by Shapiro’s team in which the governor dances with podcasters and another that depicts Shapiro as multiple video game characters. She criticized his social media use as “frivolous,” arguing it provides “little value” to taxpayers.

Budget Secretary Uri Monson defended Shapiro’s social media use during the hearing, saying the governor is “trying to get information out to as many people as possible in different ways.” But Phillips-Hill said she sees it as a prime example of government overspending.

In an interview with The Inquirer, Phillips-Hill criticized the amount it costs to run Shapiro’s communications teams, calling it “inappropriate.”

“Is this an appropriate use of taxpayer dollars? Because now he’s hiring staff for showtime, when what we really need is substance,” she said.

She also questioned Shapiro’s use of TikTok, citing cybersecurity concerns due to the app’s Chinese ownership. Phillips-Hill is the primary sponsor of a bill that passed the Senate last month that would ban state employees from installing TikTok on state-owned devices, an action some state agencies have already taken.

Vincent DiFonzo is an intern with the Pennsylvania Legislative Correspondents’ Association. He can be reached at difonzo.vincent@gmail.com.