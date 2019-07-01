Campbell and her husband originally had visions of rescuing ex-racehorses and Karelian bear dogs, known for their ability to hunt moose, bears, and wild boars. Then the couple started bringing home all sorts of stray dogs and cats. That grew into taking in chickens that were abandoned once they no longer laid eggs; emus surrendered by a school once it realized the ostrich-like birds were, in fact, too big to keep anywhere on campus; the occasional goat.