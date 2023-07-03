A 37-year-old man drowned after rescuing two children from Lake Nockamixon

A 37-year-old man died Thursday after rescuing two children who appeared to be drowning at Lake Nockamixon, authorities said.

Marvin Alexan Fernandez Chicas was fishing in the area when he reportedly saw the two unidentified children in distress, Bucks County coroner Meredith Buck said in a statement. Chicas managed to help the children to safety before disappearing into the lake.

News of the death has spread nationwide, with strangers calling Chicas a hero for braving the lake despite not being able to swim himself.

“They apparently got in some trouble in the water,” Haycock Fire Company Chief Harry Grim told the Allentown-based WFMZ. “He went in to help them. Unfortunately, he can’t swim. The kids got out. He did not.”

Buck said the drowning has been ruled accidental.

Divers scoured the lake for two hours on Thursday evening before locating Chicas’ body. Swimming is prohibited in Lake Nockamixon, and authorities said the incident is a reminder of the dangers of going into the 1,450-acre reservoir.

“Our office extends its deepest condolences to the Decedent’s family and friends during this difficult time as they process this tragic loss,” Buck said in a statement.