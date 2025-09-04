Teen skater remembers partner killed in D.C. plane crash | Inquirer Lower Merion

Hi, Lower Merion! 👋

Months after a tragic plane crash took the lives of 67 people, Bala Cynwyd’s Matt Jacoby is finding ways to honor his late skating partner, Alydia Livingston. Also this week, we sat down with Narberth native and author Beck Dorey-Stein to talk about her newest book, an Ardmore joint has one of the region’s best tomato pies, plus the township is exploring a new shuttle service.

On the night of Jan. 28, Bala Cynwyd figure skater Matt Jacoby awoke to the unthinkable. After receiving a slew of texts and a phone call, the 16-year-old and his family learned that an American Airlines flight from Wichita to Washington, D.C. carrying his ice dance partner and her family had collided with a military helicopter, killing everyone on board. It was a flight he and his mom were almost on themselves.

Months after the tragedy that rocked the nation, Jacoby is honoring his late partner, 11-year-old Alydia Livingston, who he thought of like a little sister, by continuing to skate with joy, even on his hardest days, The Inquirer’s Alex Coffey reports.

Read more about how the Jacoby family is honoring Livington’s legacy.

💡 Community News

🏫 Schools Briefing

School activities are in full swing this week, including picnics and back-to-school nights for select schools. Lower Merion High School’s Home and School Association is also hosting an ice cream social at Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream in Narberth from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. See the full list of events here. LMSD is preparing its next five-year strategic plan, contracting a team from Chester County Intermediate Unit to help with development. Planning will get underway in October and run through April, with a report from the board expected in May. (Main Line Times) The Shipley School’s new head, who began July 1, recently shared some of his goals for the private pre-K through 12th grade Bryn Mawr school, which includes planning for its vast and growing real estate portfolio. (Philadelphia Business Journal)

🍽️ On our Plate

Carlino’s Market in Ardmore has one of the best tomato pies in the region, according to The Inquirer’s Food writers, who noted “the thick, focaccia-style crusts are topped with a chunky puttanesca sauce." Starting Monday, Lark in Bala Cynwyd will be open seven days a week. The restaurant was previously open Tuesday through Sunday.

🎳 Things to Do

🐕 Paws in the Pool: Pups can cool down in the pool before it closes for the season. ⏰ Through Friday, Sept. 5, 3-7 p.m., and Saturday, Sept. 6-Sunday, Sept. 7, noon-4 p.m. 💵 $15 per day or $60 for all days 📍 Kaiserman JCC

🎶 Bryn Mawr Twilight Concerts: Canadian musician Ron Sexsmith, known for his classic pop and contemporary folk tunes, headlines this week’s show. ⏰ Friday, Sept. 5, 7 p.m. 💵 $24.84 📍 Bryn Mawr Gazebo

🎪 Bryn Mawr Day: The annual event returns with a circus, food, local businesses, and more. ⏰ Saturday, Sept. 6, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. 💵 Free to attend 📍 Bryn Mawr

🐛 Biodiversity Bash: Help the Stoneleigh team identify biodiverse species in the gardens during three, 45-minute guided walks. ⏰ Saturday, Sept. 6, 11 a.m., noon and 1 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Stoneleigh

🦸 Saturday Afternoon Cartoons: Catch nearly two hours of cartoons from the 1980s through today. ⏰ Saturday, Sept. 6, 1 p.m. 💵 $11.75 for children, $13.75 for students and seniors, and $16.25 for adults 📍 Bryn Mawr Film Institute

🎸 The Legwarmers: Travel back several decades as the band performs popular 1980s hits. ⏰ Saturday, Sept. 6, 8 p.m. 💵 $33.38-$71.42 📍 Ardmore Music Hall

🍿 Pitch Perfect: If comedy is more your style, you won’t want to miss the beloved 2012 film about a college a capella group. ⏰ Monday, Sept. 8, 7 p.m. 💵 $11.75 for children, $13.75 for students and seniors, and $16.25 for adults 📍 Bryn Mawr Film Institute

🏡 On the Market

Built in 1979, what was once a barn has been converted into a high-end Villanova home. Spanning over 7,000 square feet, it has a two-story great room with a fireplace and wet bar, accented by overhead beams and skylights. The first floor also features an office, a mud room, and a kitchen with an adjacent dining area and a prep kitchen. The primary suite is situated in its own wing on the first floor, where it has a walk-in closet with built-ins and an island. The bedroom has a fireplace and access to a private balcony overlooking the backyard. There are dual marble bathrooms and a large walk-in shower, as well. The second floor has four additional bedrooms, while a third-floor loft provides additional living space. Other features include a theater set-up in the finished basement, and a saltwater pool surrounded by a patio out back.

See more photos from the listing here.

Price: $2.689M | Size: 7,063 SF | Acreage: 2.65

