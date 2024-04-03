Popular teacher at Bala Cynwyd Middle School killed in vehicle crash

A popular longtime social studies teacher at Bala Cynwyd Middle School in the Lower Merion School District was killed in a vehicle crash Tuesday night, the district superintendent said.

Tim Mohan, 53, of Broomall, was a teacher at Bala Cynwyd for 30 years and also served as the school’s director of athletics and activities, Superintendent Steve M. Yanni said in a statement posted on the district’s website.

Yanni did not say where the vehicle crash occurred. A spokesperson for the district said no further details were available beyond what was provided in the statement.

“Each day since 1993, [Mohan] could be seen greeting his students with a smile in the hallway,” Jeffrey Hunter, the principal at Bala Cynwyd, said in a statement.

“He was a natural with his students, using storytelling and whimsical tales to engage them in U.S. History. He could also be heard singing the BC Alma Mater, though not always with the right words or in tune. He truly knew what it meant to be a middle school teacher,” Hunter said.

Mental health professionals and other support staff will be available for students and staff at Bala Cynwyd and at Black Rock Middle School, where many former Bala Cynwyd staffers now work, Yanni said.

“I know that our entire community joins me in sending our deepest condolences to the Mohan family at this impossibly difficult time. If and when the family asks us to share additional information with our school community, we will do so,” Yanni said.

In 2021, Sean Hughes, the principal at Lower Merion High School for more than 14 years, was killed in a car crash in New Jersey.