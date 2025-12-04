Take a peek at this Bryn Mawr home’s makeover | Inquirer Lower Merion
Plus, EMei is gearing up for expansion into Ardmore.
Hi, Lower Merion! 👋
A couple recently overhauled their “1980-esque” Bryn Mawr home to better suit their tastes. We take a look inside. Also this week, a Gladwyne native channels his passion for robots into his art, we look back on how a Bala Cynwyd woman unintentionally ended up in an exclusive Flyers club, plus popular Chinatown eatery EMei is gearing up for its expansion into Ardmore.
We want your feedback! Tell us what you think about the newsletter by taking our survey or emailing us at lowermerion@inquirer.com.
If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.
After a couple purchased a “1980-esque” Bryn Mawr home over two years ago that he loved but she thought felt dated, they landed on a compromise: remodeling it to suit both their tastes.
That meant out with the yellow exterior and in with a brownish gray one, and swapping a more formal interior for a “natural, laid-back feel.”
The result, which took four months to create, is a cozy, updated English Country style home with custom bookshelves, extended ceiling beams, and a new look for the fireplace mantel.
Outside is equally cozy, thanks to a pool, hot tub, and fire pit.
Take a peek inside at the other changes they made.
💡 Community News
Montgomery County’s former chief information officer has made several accusations against his former employer. In a lawsuit, Anthony Olivieri says he was fired earlier this year because he requested accommodations for his mental health, but also went on to say that officials had engaged in instances of “fraud, waste, [and] wrongdoing” since 2017, including by the county’s CFO.
The community is mourning the loss of two former residents, each that led distinguished careers in the medical field. Last month, world-renowned scientist and Lower Merion native Mark Hallett died of glioblastoma. A Harriton High alum, Hallett was a pioneering expert in movement, brain physiology, and human motor control. And writer, pioneering medical journal editor, award-winning historian, and Bryn Mawr resident Kathleen A. Case died in mid-November from heart failure. She spent 24 years as a top editor for the Annals of Internal Medicine and as vice president for publishing at the American College of Physicians.
In 1989, a Bala Cynwyd woman and Flyers fan earned her way into a club she never sought out. During a playoff game at the Spectrum, Nancy Fineberg was hit in the chin with an errant puck, but she refused to leave until after the game. Soon after, she received a package welcoming her to the “Loyal Order of the Unducked Puck.” The Inquirer’s Matt Breen recently revisited the club’s roots, which date back to the 1970s and were an effort by the team to turn a negative into a positive.
Artist and Gladwyne native Jake Weinstein’s first solo exhibit is on display at Works on Paper Gallery in Center City. “Clankers,” which runs through the end of the month, showcases Weinstein’s longtime interest in robots, designed on paper and in sculpture. Weinstein’s passion for robots was driven in part by his and his father’s love of sci-fi, and his dad’s pioneering work in robotic surgery.
Philadelphia Jewish Exponent recently interviewed Rabbi Matthew Abelson, a Lower Merion resident who joined Jack M. Barrack Hebrew Academy in Bryn Mawr at the start of the school year as a Jewish studies teacher. The New York transplant, who is a member of Sha’arei Orah Congregation in Bala Cynwyd, shared what inspired him to get into the field.
🏫 Schools Briefing
Today is the end of the first trimester for all elementary schools. There are winter chorus and orchestra concerts tonight and throughout next week, and tomorrow night is the talent show at Penn Wynne Elementary. See the district’s full calendar here.
🍽️ On our Plate
Sourdough bread bakery Wild Yeast Bakehouse is expanding to a brick-and-mortar in Wayne this spring. Started in 2021, the business has outgrown owner John Goncher’s Rosemont home now that he’s baking more than 600 loaves a week.
Lower Merion customers are helping drive Chinatown eatery EMei’s expansion. When owner and township resident Dan Tsao analyzed sales data from his flagship restaurant — known for its Sichuan specialties — he saw many coming from Lower Merion, so he decided to open a spot in Ardmore. He’s targeting a summer debut at the former John Henry’s Pub on Cricket Avenue. Sales data also helped Tsao choose South Philadelphia for further expansion, where he will have a phased opening at the former Marra’s Restaurant & Pizzeria on East Passyunk Avenue.
Eagerly anticipating the arrival of PopUp Bagels in Ardmore? Ahead of the bagel shop’s debut in Suburban Square early next year, the social media-famous brand is hosting a one-day pop-up at Di Bruno Bros. in Rittenhouse Square this Sunday.
🎳 Things to Do
🦌 Rankin/Bass Holiday Specials: Catch screenings of favorite animated holiday classics The Year Without a Santa Claus, Frosty’s Winter Wonderland, and ’Twas the Night Before Christmas during a matinee showing. ⏰ Saturday, Dec. 6, 11 a.m. 💵 $6.75-$7.75 📍Bryn Mawr Film Institute
🎄 Ardmore Holiday Market: Over 20 vendors will be selling handcrafted goods at this inaugural event. ⏰ Saturdays, Dec. 6, and 13, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 💵 Pay as you go 📍Schauffele Plaza
🇬🇧 Narberth Dickens Festival: Wander around Narberth as it’s transformed into an 1840s, Charles Dickens-themed London, complete with characters from A Christmas Carol. Period vendors, carolers, crafts, food, drinks, and a scavenger hunt round out the event. ⏰ Sunday, Dec. 7, noon-4 p.m. 💵 Pay as you go 📍 Downtown Narberth
🏡 On the Market
This 1945 Bala Cynwyd home has been fully renovated, giving it a modern interior while retaining the charm of its mid-20th century roots. The first floor now has an open-concept layout with a family room, an eat-in kitchen with two-toned cabinetry topped with Edison quartz, and a dining room with a butler’s pantry. There are three bedrooms upstairs, with a fourth in the finished basement. The home also has a new Belgard paver patio. There are open houses today from 4 to 6 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m.
See more photos of the home here.
Price: $1.095M | Size: 2,495 SF | Acreage: 0.23
🗞️ What other Lower Merion residents are reading this week:
Marra’s, Philadelphia’s oldest pizzeria, has closed after 98 years on East Passyunk Avenue
Internal documents shed light on Mayor Cherelle L. Parker’s decision to end Philadelphia’s racial diversity goals in contracting
‘The places that helped form me were Philadelphia and rural South Jersey’: Patti Smith talks about her childhood
By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.
This suburban content is produced with support from the Leslie Miller and Richard Worley Foundation and The Lenfest Institute for Journalism. Editorial content is created independently of the project donors. Gifts to support The Inquirer’s high-impact journalism can be made at inquirer.com/donate. A list of Lenfest Institute donors can be found at lenfestinstitute.org/supporters.