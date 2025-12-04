Take a peek at this Bryn Mawr home’s makeover | Inquirer Lower Merion

Hi, Lower Merion! 👋

A couple recently overhauled their “1980-esque” Bryn Mawr home to better suit their tastes. We take a look inside. Also this week, a Gladwyne native channels his passion for robots into his art, we look back on how a Bala Cynwyd woman unintentionally ended up in an exclusive Flyers club, plus popular Chinatown eatery EMei is gearing up for its expansion into Ardmore.

After a couple purchased a “1980-esque” Bryn Mawr home over two years ago that he loved but she thought felt dated, they landed on a compromise: remodeling it to suit both their tastes.

That meant out with the yellow exterior and in with a brownish gray one, and swapping a more formal interior for a “natural, laid-back feel.”

The result, which took four months to create, is a cozy, updated English Country style home with custom bookshelves, extended ceiling beams, and a new look for the fireplace mantel.

Outside is equally cozy, thanks to a pool, hot tub, and fire pit.

Take a peek inside at the other changes they made.

Today is the end of the first trimester for all elementary schools. There are winter chorus and orchestra concerts tonight and throughout next week, and tomorrow night is the talent show at Penn Wynne Elementary. See the district’s full calendar here.

Sourdough bread bakery Wild Yeast Bakehouse is expanding to a brick-and-mortar in Wayne this spring. Started in 2021, the business has outgrown owner John Goncher’s Rosemont home now that he’s baking more than 600 loaves a week. Lower Merion customers are helping drive Chinatown eatery EMei’s expansion. When owner and township resident Dan Tsao analyzed sales data from his flagship restaurant — known for its Sichuan specialties — he saw many coming from Lower Merion, so he decided to open a spot in Ardmore. He’s targeting a summer debut at the former John Henry’s Pub on Cricket Avenue. Sales data also helped Tsao choose South Philadelphia for further expansion, where he will have a phased opening at the former Marra’s Restaurant & Pizzeria on East Passyunk Avenue. Eagerly anticipating the arrival of PopUp Bagels in Ardmore? Ahead of the bagel shop’s debut in Suburban Square early next year, the social media-famous brand is hosting a one-day pop-up at Di Bruno Bros. in Rittenhouse Square this Sunday.

🦌 Rankin/Bass Holiday Specials: Catch screenings of favorite animated holiday classics The Year Without a Santa Claus, Frosty’s Winter Wonderland, and ’Twas the Night Before Christmas during a matinee showing. ⏰ Saturday, Dec. 6, 11 a.m. 💵 $6.75-$7.75 📍Bryn Mawr Film Institute

🎄 Ardmore Holiday Market: Over 20 vendors will be selling handcrafted goods at this inaugural event. ⏰ Saturdays, Dec. 6, and 13, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 💵 Pay as you go 📍Schauffele Plaza

🇬🇧 Narberth Dickens Festival: Wander around Narberth as it’s transformed into an 1840s, Charles Dickens-themed London, complete with characters from A Christmas Carol. Period vendors, carolers, crafts, food, drinks, and a scavenger hunt round out the event. ⏰ Sunday, Dec. 7, noon-4 p.m. 💵 Pay as you go 📍 Downtown Narberth

This 1945 Bala Cynwyd home has been fully renovated, giving it a modern interior while retaining the charm of its mid-20th century roots. The first floor now has an open-concept layout with a family room, an eat-in kitchen with two-toned cabinetry topped with Edison quartz, and a dining room with a butler’s pantry. There are three bedrooms upstairs, with a fourth in the finished basement. The home also has a new Belgard paver patio. There are open houses today from 4 to 6 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m.

See more photos of the home here.

Price: $1.095M | Size: 2,495 SF | Acreage: 0.23

