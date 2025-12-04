In search of a crafty holiday gift? Here’s where to look in Lower Merion.

The jingle bells are ringing, the Hanukkah party guest list is filling up, and you still don’t have a present for the coolest, artsiest person on your shopping list.

Looking for a kooky snow globe? Bespoke Eagles memorabilia? An art print unlike any other? Don’t worry! If you’re living on (or traveling to) the Main Line, here’s where you should be shopping for crafty presents.

Sweet Mabel Gallery

Narberth’s Sweet Mabel Gallery is an iconic local business, run by husband-and-wife duo David Stehman and Tracy Tumolo. Sweet Mabel got its start in 2005 when Tumolo took over her grandfather’s former barbershop in Narberth. She and Stehman, who were graphic designers, decided to turn the barber shop into a local gallery and store stocked with colorful American and Canadian folk art.

To celebrate their 20th anniversary, Sweet Mabel is displaying and selling works from local artists, all under $100. They’ll be holding an anniversary ceremony on Dec. 5 from 6-9 p.m. at their storefront on Haverford Avenue. Plus, if you find the perfect gift, Sweet Mabel will wrap it for free.

Ardmore Holiday Market

Art Star, a Philadelphia gallery and boutique, is bringing a collection of bespoke craft vendors to Ardmore for two weekends this month. The Ardmore Holiday Market, organized by Art Star in partnership with the Ardmore Initiative, will take place on Dec. 6 and 13 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Schauffele Plaza.

Ardmore Holiday Market attendees can look out for Philly-area artists like Lauren Delk Ceramics, Mahika Market, Fwens, and Leann the Illustrator. Peruse the booths, listen to live music, and, if you have time, stop by Suburban Square for a free photo with Santa from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Past Present Future

Looking for a funky snow globe? A one-of-a-kind charm necklace? Day of the Dead inspired earrings? Ardmore’s Past Present Future is a portal into the world of eclectic antiques and crafts, from embroidered cat-themed pillows to hand-painted ceramic dishes. Sherry Tillman started Past Present Future in Philadelphia in 1976, drawing on her “long-held ties to the local arts and crafts community” to procure unique goods.

Past Present Future is open Mondays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 12 to 4 p.m. (or later – “If we are still standing, we are still open,” the shop’s Facebook page reads).

Something Different by Eric

Eric Wells‘ store, Something Different by Eric, isn’t just a gift shop, it’s a hub for people with disabilities on the Main Line.

Wells and his mom, Bernadette Wheeler, started the Bryn Mawr store in 2015. The non-profit shop is staffed entirely by volunteers, including Haverford College students and special education advocates. Wheeler has said Something Different by Eric is part of a larger effort to “educate the community” and help people “see disabled individuals in action.”

In addition to selling unique houseware, Philly- and Main Line-themed trinkets, sports memorabilia, baby gifts, and greeting cards, Something Different by Eric is stocked with books about mental and physical disabilities.

The shop is open from 12 to 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

