An Allentown grandfather’s reported deportation went viral. Then discrepancies emerged. Here’s what we know.

Federal immigration authorities say a story about an 82-year-old Chilean national being arrested in Philadelphia and deported to Guatemala after trying to replace his lost green card is a “hoax.”

The tale, reported by The Morning Call on Friday, described how Luis Leon traveled from his home in Allentown to Philadelphia immigration offices for what he thought was a routine appointment, only to be taken away in handcuffs. The family told reporters Leon had been granted aslyum in 1987 after surviving torture during Augusto Pinochet’s regime.

Advertisement

For ICE to surreptitiously deport an octogenarian green-card holder to a third country would have marked yet another escalation in removal efforts by President Donald Trump‘s administration. News outlets overseas and in this country, from The Guardian to The Daily Beast, reported on the story.

But claims of deportation quickly began to crack, and the discrepancies highlight the challenges in covering immigration arrests and removals and how affected families can fear reprisal for speaking out. Is there an Allentown grandfather, perhaps going by another name, who was arrested by ICE in Philadelphia on June 20 and sent to a country he’d never set foot in?

Here’s what we know.

An alleged death in ICE custody and a miraculous reappearance

The Morning Call learned about Leon’s case in a July 9 Lehigh County commissioners meeting.

Michele Downing, whom The Inquirer could not reach for comment, told the story of a Chilean grandfather who had been arrested while trying to replace his green card. She told commissioners, who also did not respond to a request for comment, that the man had died in ICE custody.

Leon’s granddaughter, who served as the primary contact for the Morning Call’s story, told the reporters that news of the death came from a woman who described herself as an attorney. The woman claimed to know where Leon was and said she could help return him home. The granddaughter, who is only referenced by the name Natalya for privacy reasons, told reporters the alleged lawyer told the family he’d died in ICE custody. A week later, the family heard — it’s unclear from whom — that Leon was not dead; he was in a Guatemalan hospital. The granddaughter told reporters she was in Guatemala City Saturday and met with an emaciated, weak Leon, who allegedly said he did not want to return to the United States.

Then Guatemalan officials issued a statement denying that such a man had entered the country.

Discrepancies emerge

On Sunday, the Guatemalan Institute of Migration said it had no record of a man who matched Leon’s name, age, or citizenship. The statement contradicted the granddaughter’s claim she was with him in a Guatemala City hospital.

No other outlet, including The Inquirer, has been able to corroborate the account laid out by Leon’s family over the weekend.

ICE added in a scathing statement that they had no record that a man named Luis Leon had a green card appointment in or around Philadelphia on June 20. ICE spokesperson Jason Koontz added the agency had no record of any arrests at the 41st Street center matching the grandfather’s description his family offered reporters in the original story.

The only record immigration authorities had of a Chilean by that name entering the country was through the visa waiver program in 2015. If that person is the Leon family grandfather, it would contradict claims he had received asylum years before.

The Morning Call said in a story Monday night that Leon’s alleged granddaughter had stopped communicating with them.

Tricia McLaughlin, Department of Homeland Security assistant secretary for public affairs, called the Morning Call stories “journalistic malpractice.”

“ICE never arrested or deported Luis Leon to Guatemala,” she wrote, adding the agency does not “disappear” people as claimed by immigration rights advocates.

Does Luis Leon from Chile exist?

José María del Pino, a Chilean reporter with Canal 13, cross-referenced the date of birth that Leon’s alleged granddaughter gave reporters. He found a man who matched that information, full name Luis Guillermo Zúñiga León, had died in Chile in 2021.

The Morning Call story

Morning Call Editor John Misinco said reporters planned to publish an explanatory piece addressing some of the contradictions sometime Tuesday.

Immigration rights advocates double down

Ramped-up immigration enforcement means arrests can take place during routine appointments, as seen on Father’s Day in Philadelphia, or while someone is at work. Confirming ICE operations with a department spokesperson can also be a slow process. When 17 people were arrested in a workplace raid in Bethlehem on June 11, the official confirmation was not published until a week later.

Due to the confusion, it is not unusual for families to close ranks after a loved one has been arrested and slated to be deported. Some worry going public will attract further attention from immigration authorities. Often, immigration advocacy groups like Juntos or Make the Road Pennsylvania help families field interview requests with local media.

The Lehigh Valley Emergency Response Network, a coalition that manages an ICE hotline and rapid response when someone is deported, pushed back on ICE’s damning rebuttal, saying it had been in touch with the Leon family.

“ICE works to sow confusion about the whereabouts and well-being of the people that they are kidnapping, and we are committed to defending the families being torn apart by these disappearances,” said the group in a statement Tuesday.

But the group would not say whether an 82-year-old grandfather was arrested in Philadelphia on June 20, perhaps under another name. They could also not connect The Inquirer with the family’s attorney, citing the family’s request for privacy. The story drew international attention, they said, and the family was retreating.

Sorting through the noise in real time

Messages to members of the Allentown City Council, the Lehigh Valley Board of Commissioners, people who’d publicly offered their legal services to the family, the Chilean Embassy in Washington, D.C., and the Chilean Embassy in New York City were largely not returned. Those who did so privately expressed concern about the validity of the story, not having confirmed it themselves.

Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk said he’d given “everyone” his number in hopes of talking to the family to no avail.

“I’m still trying to figure out what’s going on here,” he said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.