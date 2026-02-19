Sledgehammer-wielding thieves stole $11,000 worth of Lululemon in Ardmore’s Suburban Square

Two men have been arrested for breaking into a Lululemon store in Ardmore and stealing nearly $11,000 in merchandise.

Quran Harmon, 23, and James Jordon, 49, both from Philadelphia, used a sledgehammer to break through the front door of the Lululemon in the Suburban Square shopping center on Jan. 6 at 1:52 a.m., according to the Lower Merion Township Police Department.

The men then stole an estimated of $11,000 worth of merchandise from the premium athleisure retailer before fleeing the scene in a U-Haul pickup truck. Lower Merion detectives soon identified the suspects and tied them to a similar burglary at a Famous Footwear in Philadelphia the night before.

Police served a search warrant five days after the robbery at a residence in Philadelphia, where merchandise from the Lululemon and Famous Footwear thefts was recovered. Harmon to turn himself in to Lower Merion police on Jan. 29.

Jordan was arrested on Feb. 6 by Upper Moreland Police for a separate, undisclosed incident and is being held at Montgomery County Correctional Facility, while also awaiting burglary and theft charges for the previous robberies.