Police shot and killed a woman in Malvern on Thursday morning after she brandished a gun at an officer during a welfare-check, law enforcement officials said.

In a brief statement, Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan’s office said officers were responding to a call at a townhome complex on the 800 block of Charleston Greene to perform a welfare check on a woman, whose name has not been released.

“During the course of the investigation, the subject displayed a firearm, and a struggle ensued,” Ryan’s office said in a statement. “An officer-involved shooting occurred, and the subject was fatally shot.”

The Chester County Detectives are investigating the shooting, which Ryan’s office referred to as “an isolated incident.”

A spokesperson for the DA declined to answer further questions, including how many officers were present and how many shots were fired.

Reached by phone, the Malvern Police Department declined to comment. The Chester County Commissioners’ office did not return repeated calls.

This is a developing story and will be updated.