Malvern Prep student killed when deer hits vehicle in Chester County

A student at Malvern Prep was killed when a deer struck by a minivan hit the windshield of another vehicle he was in Tuesday in Chester County, officials said.

The minivan that struck the deer, believed to be a black Toyota Sienna with heavy front-end damage, did not stop at the crash scene, Pennsylvania State Police said.

The crash occurred on Downingtown Pike in West Bradford Township. The striking vehicle was heading east on Downingtown Pike when it hit the deer, the state police said. The vehicle with the student was traveling in the opposite direction and was hit by the deer.

The teenage boy, who was in the front passenger seat, was transported to a hospital, where he later died.

Anyone with information about the crash is urged to contact the state police Embreeville barracks at 610-486-6280.

In a statement, Malvern Prep’s Head of School Patrick Sillup said: “I can confirm that we have experienced the loss of a member of our student body. This loss is a profound tragedy that has impacted our students, faculty, staff, and community.”

Sillup added: “Out of respect for this young man and his family, we will not be sharing additional details at this time. Our immediate focus is on surrounding his family with compassion and ensuring that our students, faculty, and staff are supported as we grieve together.”