The commandant and paymaster of a Marine Corps League of Delaware County chapter have been charged with stealing $53,000 from the organization.
Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said Friday that Alan Staniskis, 48, of Swarthmore, and Kera Kiss, 39, of Mullica Hill, were arrested Thursday following an investigation that began in October, after an internal audit uncovered irregularities in the Upland chapter’s books.
The criminal complaint alleges Staniskis, the chapter commandant, received payments totaling $53,000 from the group’s accounts and paymaster Kiss doctored the books to conceal the transactions.
Both were charged with theft, receiving stolen property and conspiracy, and released on unsecured bond following their arraignments, the district attorney said.
The Marine Corps League is a veterans organization that supports a variety of programs including scholarships and the Toys for Tots holiday gift drive.