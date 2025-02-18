Bucks County man arrested and charged with manufacturing and distributing child pornography

A Bucks County man has been arrested and charged with possessing, manufacturing and disseminating child pornography, according to the District Attorney.

Mark Wills, 60, from Hulmeville, was arrested by U.S. Marshals at a West Virginia mall on Feb. 13, where he was carrying a backpack with $50,000 in cash. He is currently being held in a West Virginia jail, awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania in the coming days.

Advertisement

“He was a serial predator,” District Attorney Jennifer Schorn said at a Tuesday press conference.

Wills is accused of using fake social media accounts to pose as a teenage boy and lure adolescent girls into sending him sexually explicit videos, Schorn said. Investigators said they have identified four victims, three from other states and one from Canada, but cautioned there are likely more victims . The youngest victim was under the age of 13, Schorn said.

Bucks County detectives began an investigation into the alleged abuses in Dec. 2024 after they received two cyber tips earlier in the year from the National Center for Missing and Excluded Children.concerning the online sharing of child pornography.

The first tip came through the messaging app Kik, where the account, which contained images of Wills, was sharing child pornography in November. The second tip reported that a Snapchat user was sending similar materials in August. Detectives found that the accounts shared an IP address traced to Wills’ home, where he lived with one other person, Schorn said.

Police executed a search warrant of Wills’ home on Jan. 24, and found four cell phones, a computer, and three USB drives that contained pornographic material, Schorn said. Police found hundreds of screen recordings, which showed chats and hours of videos from adolescent girls where Wills allegedly directed them to undress and perform sexual acts, according to investigators.

The videos were from June 2024 to January 2025, and Schorn said that investigators determined that Wills shared them with other adult online users.

Police also discovered handwritten documents in Wills’ home which contained lists of online accounts and their different fake identities, including the names, dates of birth, and emails of fictitious young boys. Schorn said police also found documents with notes on past interactions with the girls.

Days after the search, Wills liquidated $50,000 in cash, obtained a burner phone and fled to West Virginia, Schorn said. A warrant for Wills’ arrest was issued on Feb. 6. When he was found by U.S. Marshals a week later, he was alone in a West Virginia mall, with an application for Section 8 housing in his backpack , according to Schorn.