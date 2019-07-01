An Upper Darby woman feared for her life, police say, as her son repeatedly beat her on Sunday, attacking her three times in separate assaults over several hours.
On Monday, Michael Markowski, 32, of Upper Darby, was charged with strangulation, simple assault, harassment, criminal mischief, and terroristic threats, according to the affidavit of probable cause for his arrest. Police gave no motive for the attacks.
On June 30, around 7:20 p.m., Upper Darby police were called to a home on the 700 block of Blythe Avenue, where Markowski’s mother reported that her son had assaulted her, taken her iPhone, then left the house, according to the affidavit.
He had beaten her earlier that day, too, she told police, at which point she left the house. When she came back, authorities said, Markowski told her he would leave her alone.
But later, while his mother was lying in bed, police said, he flipped the bed over, stepped on her head and neck, and hid her phone so she couldn’t dial 911. As his mother lay on the floor, unable to breathe, she later told authorities she “believed she was going to die.”
A few hours later, just after 9:30 p.m., police were called to the house again, where they found the front door to the house kicked in. Markowski’s mother told the responding officer that her son had forced his way past the locked door and punched her in the head and face before fleeing.
A short time later, authorities said, they spotted Markowski and arrested him. They did not say where they found him.