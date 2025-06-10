Mother and 3-year-old son found dead in car parked in garage of Bucks County home

A 42-year-old woman and her 3-year-old son were found dead in a car parked in a garage of a Milford Township home, the Bucks County Coroner’s Office said on Tuesday.

On Sunday afternoon, Pennsylvania State Police and paramedics were called to the home on the 2100 block of Barley Drive for the woman and boy reported to be unresponsive in the car, the coroner’s office said.

The mother and son, later identified as Agnes Dawidowicz and Charlie Dawidowicz, were pronounced dead at the scene at 5 p.m.

The coroner’s office said it was still investigating the cause and manner of the deaths and the case was being investigated by the state police.

No other details were released.