A Pennsylvania woman may have fallen into a 30-foot sinkhole. The search for her is ongoing.

A grandmother searching for her lost cat may have fallen into a 30-foot sinkhole in western Pennsylvania, authorities say.

Elizabeth Pollard of Westmoreland County had been gone since Monday evening, according to her family. When police found Pollard’s car, they discovered a sinkhole they believed to be new.

The discovery has prompted a large-scale search operation.

Concerns with the sinkhole along with the dipping temperatures mean the stakes are high as agencies involved, including the local fire department and the state Department of Environmental Protection, continue their work looking for Pollard.

Here’s what we know so far.

Who is Elizabeth Pollard?

Pollard, 64, is a wife, mother, aunt, and grandmother living in the town of Marguerite, a coal town in Westmoreland County, about 40 miles east of Pittsburgh.

Public records show she’s live in Westmoreland County for at least 40 years. She previously worked at a local Walmart.

What happened to Pollard Monday night?

Pollard went looking for her cat, Pepper, Monday evening. She took her 5-year-old granddaughter with her in her car.

The family called the police around 1 a.m. Tuesday. At about 3 a.m. Pennsylvania State Police found Pollard’s car parked behind a restaurant with her granddaughter safe inside.

Pennsylvania State Police spokesperson and Trooper Steve Limani said the young girl “nodded off in the car and woke up.” She told police that Pollard was looking for her cat. Pepper’s whereabouts are also unknown. The girl remained in the car until troopers found her.

Pollard’s car and granddaughter were located across the street from her home.

Authorities located a sinkhole in the area they believe Pollard may have fallen. A camera lowered into the hole showed what could be a shoe about 30 feet below the surface, Limani said. But rescue crews said a listening device detected nothing.

“It almost feels like it opened up with her standing on top of it,” Limani said.

What is a sinkhole?

A sinkhole is an area of ground lacking natural external surface drainage. It can form when the ground below the surface can no longer support the land above, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The land usually stays intact for a period of time until the underground spaces just get too big. If there is not enough support for the land above the spaces, then a sudden, dramatic collapse of the land surface can happen.

In this case, the manhole-size opening had not been seen by hunters and restaurant workers who were in the area in the hours before Pollard’s disappearance, leading rescuers to speculate the sinkhole was new.

Are sinkholes common?

Sinkholes are most common in what geologists call karst terrain, which involves types of rock including limestone below the land surface that can naturally be dissolved by groundwater circulating through them. They can also happen due to old underground mines.

The most damage from sinkholes in the United States tends to occur in Florida, Texas, Alabama, Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Pennsylvania. Florida, for example, is highly susceptible to sinkholes because it sits above limestone.

Police said sinkholes in Pollard’s Unity Township area aren’t uncommon, citing subsidence from coal mining activity in the area.

A team from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, which responded to the scene, concluded the underground void was likely the result of work in the Marguerite Mine, last operated by the H.C. Frick Coke Company in 1952. The Pittsburgh coal seam — the layer of visible coal that can be mined — is about 20 feet below the surface in that area.

Department of Environmental Protection spokesperson Neil Shader said the state’s Bureau of Abandoned Mine Reclamation will examine the scene after the search is over.

What’s the latest news in the search for Pollard?

Rescue crews searched through the night Tuesday for Pollard, but there were no updates Wednesday.

Authorities used an excavator to dig in the area, where temperatures dropped below freezing overnight.

“We are pretty confident we are in the right place. We’re hoping there is still a void she could be in,” Pleasant Valley Fire Chief John Bacha told Triblive.

A state police spokesperson said early Wednesday they were reassessing their tactics to avoid putting themselves at risk.

“The integrity of that mine is starting to become compromised,” Limani told reporters.

Rescuers had been using water to break down clay and dirt to remove it, but that action was making conditions dangerous “for potential other mine subsidence to take place,” he said.

“We’re probably going to have to switch gears” and do a more complicated dig, he said.

What has Pollard’s family said?

While speaking with the local ABC affiliate, Pollard’s niece, Tabitha Pollard, shared a message on behalf of Elizabeth Pollard’s husband, Kenneth Pollard.

“My uncle just wants to say thanks for everybody’s prayers and continue prayers as we’re going through this hard time,” she said. “We appreciate everybody’s support in this time. Right now, all we’re really doing is hoping for the best.”

In a separate interview with CBS News, Pollard’s son, Axel Hayes, said he was experiencing a mix of emotions.

“I’m upset that she hasn’t been found yet, and I’m really just worried about whether she’s still down there, where she is down there, or she went somewhere and found somewhere safer,” Hayes said. “Right now, I just hope she’s alive and well, that she’s going to make it, that my niece still has a grandmother, that I still have a mother that I can talk to.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.