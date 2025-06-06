Officials identify the boater whose body was recovered in the Schuylkill River in Pottstown

Officials have identified the man whose body was recovered from the Schuylkill River in Pottstown earlier this week.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office confirmed that the individual was Sean Hagerty, 26. The Coroner has determined the cause of his death to be drowning, and classified it as an accident.

Advertisement

Hagerty was reported missing on the night of Sunday, June 1. His body was recovered from the river the next day around 12:15 pm, near the Keim Street bridge.

6abc previously reported that two boaters got caught in the drainage pipes under the dismantled bridge and one was able to escape while the second disappeared.

Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Janine Darby previously said that the Fish and Boat Commission is conducting an investigation of the incident.

The bridge has been closed since 2010 because of structural concerns, but was undergoing a $20 million replacement project.