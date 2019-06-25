In addition to thousands of Oxycodone pills, ringleaders Amir Green, 29, of Ardmore, and his girlfriend, Kadesah Wright, 24, of Philadelphia, dealt fentanyl, guns missing their serial numbers, and marijuana, state and federal authorities said. They were charged with using fake and stolen identities to lease luxury apartments in Chadds Ford, Exton, King of Prussia, and Norristown for use in sending and receiving packages to and from California.