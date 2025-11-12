1 person injured in small-plane crash in Montgomery County

One person was injured when a small plane crashed in a remote field Wednesday evening in Montgomery County, emergency responders reported.

The plane crash was reported around 5:30 p.m. in Franconia Township.

Volunteer Medical Service Corps said on Facebook that it responded to the scene and “located the pilot outside of the aircraft after they had climbed out of a nearby ravine.”

The pilot was evaluated and treated at the scene, and then transported for further evaluation at a local hospital, VMSC said.

No other injuries were reported.

Other agencies responding to the crash included the Franconia Township Police Department, the Telford Fire Company, the Perseverance Fire Company, and the Tylersport Fire Company.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.