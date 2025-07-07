Buying weed in New Jersey while down the Shore this summer? Here’s what Pennsylvanians need to know.

Maybe you’re heading to the beach for a few days, spending the weekend in Wildwood, or just making a quick trip across the bridge. If you’re down the Shore this summer, it’s hard not to notice the wave of new cannabis dispensaries popping up all over South Jersey.

Since New Jersey legalized recreational marijuana in 2022, adults have spent more than $1 billion at dispensaries — and plenty of Pennsylvanians have joined in.

But here’s where things get tricky: Bringing legally purchased cannabis back to Pennsylvania is against the law. Even if you’re just driving home to Philly, you’re crossing state lines with a federally illegal substance.

With more people crossing the border for cannabis this summer, here’s what Pennsylvanians need to know about the legal risks, how to consume safely in New Jersey, and what not to do when the beach day ends.

Can I legally buy marijuana in New Jersey if I live in Pennsylvania?

Yes. New Jersey allows any adult 21 or older to buy cannabis with a valid government-issued ID, regardless of residency. You can purchase up to six ounces of marijuana.

The key phrase is “in New Jersey.” Those laws only apply while you’re physically in the state. Once you leave, your legal protections disappear.

Can I bring New Jersey weed back to Pennsylvania?

No. It is illegal to leave New Jersey with legally bought weed.

It’s a federal crime to transport cannabis across state lines, even if both states have legalized it. That means you can’t bring weed back to Pennsylvania, and you can’t even drive it into New York.

“Not legally, but lots of people do so,” said Karen O’Keefe, director of state policies at the Marijuana Policy Project. “However, Pennsylvania is one of only 19 states that still punishes possession of even a tiny amount of cannabis with possible jail time.”

What happens if I get caught transporting marijuana across state lines?

Transporting weed across state lines can carry a felony drug trafficking charge under federal law. But that’s rare for individual consumers.

“Federal criminal penalties are generally not enforced against low-level cannabis consumers and those complying with state laws,” O’Keefe said.

“However, there can be other issues, including those related to gun rights and immigration for folks who are not U.S. citizens.”

Pennsylvania law is a bigger risk. Possession of any amount of recreational marijuana is still illegal. If you’re stopped by Pennsylvania State Police with cannabis in your car you can be arrested and fined up to $500, and sentenced to as much as 30 days in jail.

“Transporting marijuana across state lines into Pennsylvania is illegal — even if the cannabis was legally purchased in another state," said Myles Snyder, communications director for the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP). “Anyone caught doing so may face criminal charges.”

Can I bring weed back to Philly?

Not legally. Philadelphia has decriminalized small amounts of marijuana. That means police can issue a civil citation rather than arrest you if you’re caught with up to 30 grams (just over an ounce) in the city.

But decriminalization is not the same as legalization. It’s still illegal under state and federal law, and it’s still illegal to transport cannabis from out of state. You’re also likely to travel on highways patrolled by state police, who can arrest you.

And if you’re carrying more than 30 grams? You could face a misdemeanor charge.

Currently, the only way to buy and consume weed legally in Pennsylvania is through the medical marijuana program.

So what can Pennsylvanians do?

If you want to partake while down the Shore — legally and safely — you have options. You just need to keep it in New Jersey.

Here’s what experts recommend:

Keep your stash at a friend’s house. If a friend or family member lives in New Jersey, ask them to keep your cannabis products at their home and consume them at their house. Plan a “weed”-cation. Rent a property for the night or weekend and bring your legally bought cannabis back there to consume, with permission from the property owner, of course. Don’t drive. According to the National Institutes of Health, the effects of marijuana can last one to three hours. Driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal, and you will be arrested if caught. Take the train, bus, or ride share over to New Jersey dispensaries. Here’s a guide to laws about driving and consuming cannabis.

When will consumption lounges open?

Soon. New Jersey’s Cannabis Regulatory Commission plans to issue its first round of on-site consumption licenses this month. Once those open, they’ll offer legal spaces for adults — including out-of-staters — to consume weed in lounges attached to select dispensaries.

Until then, your best bet is to treat your weed run like a mini-vacation: Stay the night, use responsibly, and leave your stash behind when you head back to Pennsylvania.

And remember — if you’re down the Shore this summer and thinking about visiting a dispensary, know the law before you go.