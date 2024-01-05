Two $3 million lottery tickets sold in Montgomery County

Montgomery County scratch-off fans have had some luck recently. Two lucky winners are set to receive $3 million each, after matching the winning number on a $30 scratch-off ticket called Ho Ho Holiday 100X.

Along with the $3 million grand prize, Ho Ho Holiday 100X players can claim prizes ranging from $100 to $300,000 to the jackpot. There are still $3 million jackpots available, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery’s website.

The winning tickets, which are distributed randomly throughout the state and only revealed after a winner comes forward to claim their prize, were purchased at the Giant supermarket in Blue Bell and a Wawa in Glibertsville. Both retailers will receive $10,000 for selling the winning tickets.

Since taxes are not forgiven for lottery winnings, any lucky winner will also have to pay 24% of earnings to the IRS in federal taxes and 3.07% in state income tax.