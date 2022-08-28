A 17-year-old Pennsylvania National Guard soldier who died after collapsing during routine training was found to have succumbed to a rare heart defect, according to her family.

Private Alyssa Cahoon, of Pleasant Mount, Pa., garnered attention earlier this year after she joined the Pa. National Guard along with her identical twin sister, Brianna. Both were assigned to basic combat training at Fort Jackson, in Columbia, S.C., where Cahoon served as a squad leader.

Cahoon was hospitalized after she suddenly collapsed during morning exercise on August 20, just days before the completion of the nine-week training. National Guard officials confirmed that she had died in an off-base hospital five days later, but released few other details.

“It’s such a tragedy,” National Guard Capt. Travis Mueller wrote, in an email to The Inquirer. “We are exceedingly heartbroken and saddened, especially for her sister who was in training with her, her parents and the whole Cahoon family.”

A statement released by family members on Sunday indicated that doctors had determined that the teenager had suffered from a rare “heart abnormality” – a condition shared by her identical twin.

“Her sacrifice will save Brianna...who has the same heart abnormality but will now receive an internal defibrillator,” wrote Susan Cahoon, the twin’s mother, on her Facebook page.

Sympathy notes poured in on social media, as news of Alyssa Cahoon’s death hit the national news media.

“She always looked out for people in our platoon and always motivated everyone to keep trying,” wrote Miranda Bernal, who identified herself as a fellow recruit at Ft. Jackson who had shared a bunk with Cahoon. “She was my best friend and the best battle buddy I could ask for.”

The family did not respond to a request for comment, but the statement directs donations to be made to the Ronald McDonald House.